Union Pacific Will Use Higher Biodiesel Blends to Help Reduce Carbon Footprint

(Credit: Pixabay)

Union Pacific locomotives will be getting a boost of biodiesel fuel. Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, approved the use of up to 20% biodiesel blend in specific EMD locomotive series operated by the railroad. Previously, the locomotives were approved to operate at 5%.

Union Pacific says this another step toward achieving the company’s long-term goal to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 26% by 2030.

The updated fuel recommendation comes after testing high-horsepower locomotives, used for hauling freight long distances, and monitoring performance for things such as fuel consumption, as well as impact on engine oil and fuel filters. Progress Rail is currently undergoing additional testing and development.

Union Pacific and Progress Rail’s efforts can also help our partners reduce their own environmental footprint. Moving freight by rail instead of truck reduces GHG emissions by up to 75%, and one train can carry the freight of hundreds of trucks, reducing congestion on the nation’s already gridlocked highways.

