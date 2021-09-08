Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google Will Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions Data, Increase Industry Transparency

Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google today announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to track sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) test batch emissions data using cloud-based technology.

Sustainable aviation fuel is produced from biofeedstocks that can reduce lifecycle carbon intensity significantly when compared to conventional jet fuel. The companies hope to create a common, more transparent model for analyzing potential greenhouse gas emissions reductions that could then be adopted by organizations considering SAF programs. Through this project, Chevron plans to produce a test batch of SAF at its El Segundo Refinery and to sell SAF to Delta at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), a major global hub for Delta’s fleet.

In parallel, Google Cloud plans to build a data and analytics framework to securely ingest and analyze emissions data from Delta and Chevron related to the SAF test batch. The goal of the pilot will be to provide better visibility into data from their project, allowing for greater transparency and improved reporting of SAF emissions.

In 2019, Delta signed an agreement with sustainable low-carbon biofuel and chemicals company Gevo to purchase 10 million gallons per year of their advanced renewable biofuels. And in July of this year, Chevron and Cummins, a global power and hydrogen technologies company, announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore a strategic alliance to develop commercially viable business opportunities in hydrogen and other alternative energy sources.