Estée Lauder uses Heat and Cool Technology to Simplify Manufacturing

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) is developing a system to apply heat and cool technology to its manufacturing systems, which will shorten the production process and help reduce waste.

The heat and cool technology, developed by Roctool, is applied to multiple manufacturing methods and provides enhancements to surface finishes without additional steps to decorate or produce the materials. That will cut steps in making its products, ELC says, adding to the sustainability.

By doing so it simplifies packaging and reduces waste in the production process by 10% to 15% while maintaining quality in the product, the company says.

Roctool’s molding technology heats the product quickly in order to control the temperature of the mold, which creates shorter production cycle times, cuts the need to add steps the process, produces higher quality parts and provides more design and finish options, the company says.

ELC’s Clinique brand will be the first to use the process on its 200ml Clarifying Lotion bottles. The company will first release the bottles in Europe, eventually distributing them everywhere, and plans to build the technology across the entire Estée Lauder brand.

The beauty supply company, which is part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s circular economy program, says it is continually investing in and advancing technology like the heat and cool system in its packaging process to help produce more sustainable products.

Earlier in 2021 ELC announced a plan to use resins with 100% recycled content in its packaging, and the company has committed to make 75% to 100% of its packaging out of recycled material or be recyclable and reusable by 2025. ELC also says it will increase the amount of post-consumer recycled material by up 50% at that time.

ELC also reached net zero emissions in late 2020, according to the company, and was using 100% renewable electricity for its global operations, including the use of both wind and solar power sources.