Global Building Sector Hopes to Reduce Emissions Through Carbon Action Networks

Building Transparency, an organization that provides open access data and tools to help reduce embodied carbon emissions and foster a better building future, presents two official groups that bring together global leaders to address the impact of embodied carbon within the built environment sector in the fight against climate change. The sister programs, ownersCAN and materialsCAN (Carbon Action Network), are committed to acting on the smart, sustainable prioritization of embodied carbon in building materials and driving a better understanding of the carbon footprint of projects across the industry.

ownersCAN is comprised of owners, developers, users, and managers of buildings who are dedicated to measuring and reducing the embodied carbon of their projects. The group aims to:

Improve embodied carbon awareness among peers, industry, and external partnerships through best practice sharing.

Promote use of the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) and other tools that support accounting for and reducing embodied carbon emissions.

Highlight case studies on successfully implementing embodied carbon policy and processes within building projects and realizing carbon savings.

Keep abreast of emerging policy and legislation regarding embodied carbon.

Use their collective influence to advocate for industry action on embodied carbon, such as better availability of EPDs and more transparency in embodied carbon data.

To enable action, members of ownersCAN created an Embodied Carbon Action Plan (ECAP), which outlines the key steps and actions necessary to reduce embodied carbon in the built environment. Reducing embodied carbon spans all phases of a building, from pre-design to its end of life. It also requires engagement from all stakeholders – including the owner, designer, general contractor, and additional trade partners. ECAP defines each stakeholder’s role in reducing embodied carbon emissions for their projects.

ownersCAN members include: