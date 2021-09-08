How Clorox Will Reach its ‘Net Zero by 2050’ Goal

The Clorox Company has announced new science-based targets (SBTs) as part of its climate strategy, which will put the company on a path to net zero emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2050. By 2030, Clorox aims to reduce carbon emissions across its operations (Scopes 1 and 2) by 50% and pledges to reduce its value chain emissions (Scope 3) from its purchased goods and services and use of sold products by 25%, all on an absolute basis against a 2020 baseline.

Clorox’s SBTs are in line with the Paris Agreement and have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, a partnership that defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies’ targets.

These new targets advance Clorox’s IGNITE strategy, which was introduced in 2019 to drive growth and create value for both shareholders and society. IGNITE is grounded in strategic choices and environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals focused on Clorox’s strategic pillars, where the company believes it can have the greatest impact.

Here’s how Clorox plans to reach its net zero by 2050 goal:

50% combined reduction in virgin plastic and fiber packaging by 2030

100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging by 2025

Double plastic PCR in packaging by 2030 (+50% by 2025)

100% global facilities zero-waste-to-landfill by 2030 (plants by 2025)

100% renewable electricity in the US and Canada in 2021

Reduce cleaning products chemical footprint; annually report program progress beginning in calendar year 2020

Publicly share Clorox restricted substances list for domestic retail cleaning products by calendar year 2020

Executive compensation awards tied to elements of our ESG goals for members of the Clorox executive committee, including for the chair and CEO

Other initiatives, which can be found here.

The majority of the company’s carbon footprint comes from Scope 3 emissions, which the company expects to address by prioritizing emissions reductions. The company will incorporate climate considerations into purchased goods and services, reduce virgin material and increase the use of post-consumer recycled content in packaging and innovate to reduce the carbon footprint of products. Clorox’s target for the emissions from its value chain (Scope 3) meet the SBTi’s criteria for ambitious value chain goals, meaning they are in line with current best practice.