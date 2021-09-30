Operational Performance Improved at No Upfront Cost with HVAC, Lighting Upgrades in 32 QSRs

Superior Restaurant Group will improve operational efficiency and resilience, while reducing its environmental impact, with the replacement of all HVAC equipment, new LED lighting, and refrigeration controls, the quick service restaurant owner says.

The company is using an energy management solution from Budderfly which will allow Superior Restaurant Group to remove old units and replace them with more efficient models at no upfront cost. Budderfly invests its own money to improve clients’ energy operations; the energy-as-a-service model includes monitoring and maintenance, as well.

Improving Operational Performance

Superior Restaurant Group recently acquired 26 Wendy’s restaurants. Shortly after purchasing them, the owners discovered the locations’ thermostats were constantly set too low, causing moisture to form on the floors and ceilings. This in turn created maintenance issues inside the stores and potentially to the rooftop units themselves.

In addition to the HVAC issues, many store lights were in need of significant upgrades to improve the restaurant aesthetic appeal to both customers and employees, and the lights were not energy efficient or properly controlled, the company says.

More Financially Resilient

The advanced energy management solution from Budderfly enables the Wendy’s franchise to become more financially and operationally efficient and resilient, freeing up funds for growth, while reducing carbon emissions.

The restaurant group will now be able to track actual power usage in real-time, identify energy waste, monitor equipment operating status, and optimize power consumption to maximize operational savings.

In total, Superior Restaurant Group will replace 32 complete HVAC roof-top systems, while all lighting will be upgraded to efficient LED lights.

Budderfly was recently named a “challenger” in the energy-as-a-service space in an assessment from Guidehouse Insights. Ameresco, Enel X, and Engie were named leaders in the space. As organizations in the commercial and industrial space increasingly prioritize sustainability, those companies are best positioned to address customer needs for technology expertise and advisory services, Guidehouse Insights says.