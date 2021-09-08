Pennsylvania School District to Save More Than $3 Million with Energy Conservation Measures

Jeannette City School District in Jeannette, Pennsylvania is projected to save $3.6 million in energy and operations costs from building improvements across three of its facilities: McKee Elementary School, Jeannette Junior/Senior High School, and McKee Stadium Complex.

Jeannette was facing “water incursion and indoor air quality concerns” from facility construction issues and aging ventilation systems that impacted school safety, security, and health. Responding to these challenges, the district implemented a suite of energy conservation measures with the help of facilities management company ABM Industries. Highlights of the project include:

New energy-efficient HVAC equipment.

Building automation system improvements to reduce energy use when the facilities are unoccupied.

LED lighting upgrades including systems for matching lighting to learning conditions.

New LED lighting and electrical distribution for the district’s athletic field.

Needlepoint Bi-Polar Ionization installations, a pathogen and particle control measure for ventilation systems, for both schools.

Water infiltration abatement and groundwater incursion mitigation for McKee Elementary.

New Emergency Power System (EPS) for the Stadium press building.

Power management for networked computers and connected devices.

The district’s superintendent made clear that he views the project as an investment, stating, “[It] does more than address facility priorities now, it supports our district’s long-term financial strategy with guaranteed cost savings so we can direct greater local resources to our school community’s needs.”

Each year, taxpayers spend $6 billion on energy for K-12 schools — more than is spent on textbooks and computers combined, and about 25% more than necessary, according to Xcel Energy. Investing in energy efficiency improvements provides school districts with the dual benefits of demonstrating environmental commitment and reducing operating costs. The Department of Energy reported that “energy improvements have the potential to save our nation’s schools $1.5 billion each year” while creating “better learning environments” for students.