PepsiCo Announces Company-Wide Sustainability Transformation

PepsiCo has introduced pep+ (pep Positive), a strategic end-to-end transformation with sustainability at the center of how the company will create growth and value by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. pep+ will guide how PepsiCo will transform its business operations: from sourcing ingredients and making and selling its products in a more sustainable way, to leveraging its more than one billion connections with consumers each day to take sustainability mainstream and engage people to make choices that are better for themselves and the planet.

Pepsi says pep+ drives action and progress across three key pillars, bringing together a number of 2030 goals under a comprehensive framework:

Positive Agriculture : PepsiCo is working to spread regenerative practices to restore the Earth across land equal to the company’s entire agricultural footprint (approximately 7 million acres), sustainably source key crops and ingredients, and improve the livelihoods of more than 250,000 people in its agricultural supply chain.

: PepsiCo is working to spread regenerative practices to restore the Earth across land equal to the company’s entire agricultural footprint (approximately 7 million acres), sustainably source key crops and ingredients, and improve the livelihoods of more than 250,000 people in its agricultural supply chain. Positive Value Chain : PepsiCo will help build a circular and inclusive value chain through actions to: AchieveNet-Zero emissions by 2040; BecomeNet Water Positive by 2030; and Introduce more sustainable packaging into the value chain. PepsiCo announced today new goals to cut virgin plastic per serving by 50% across its global food & beverage portfolio by using 50% recycled content in its plastic packaging and scaling the SodaStream business globally, an innovative platform that almost entirely eliminates the need for beverage packaging, among other levers.

: PepsiCo will help build a circular and inclusive value chain through actions to: Positive Choices : PepsiCo continues to evolve its portfolio of food & beverage products so that they are better for the planet and people, including by: Incorporating more diverse ingredients in both new and existing food products that are better for the planet and/or deliver nutritional benefits, prioritizing chickpeas, plant-based proteins and whole grains; Expanding its position in the nuts & seeds category, including leadership positions in Mexico, China, and several Western European markets; Accelerating its reduction of added sugars and sodium through the use of science-based targets across its portfolio and cooking its food offerings with healthier oils; and Continuing to scale new business models that require little or no single-use packaging, including its global SodaStream business.

: PepsiCo continues to evolve its portfolio of food & beverage products so that they are better for the planet and people, including by:

The company’s brands across its food & beverage portfolio are accelerating their efforts to realize PepsiCo’s sustainable packaging vision and leveraging their influence to educate consumers on recycling and the planetary impacts of their choices.