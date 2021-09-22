Ryder Cup Sets Up Energy Efficient Tournament

The Ryder Cup is setting up its 43rd championship with energy efficiency in mind.

The golf tournament taking place Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, will use generators, batteries and miles of cable to power the entire set up from the course to grandstands and facilities. The process has been provided by mobile power operator Aggreko.

The 7,790-yard golf course is expected to host 50,000 spectators each day and Aggreko will provide onsite power, heating and cooling for the PGA tournament. The company installed 100 generators providing 23,000 kW of electricity, four 30 kW batteries and more than 65 miles of cable.

The result will cut the Ryder Cup’s carbon footprint significantly.

In preparation for the tournament, a 20kW propane generator was used in place of a diesel model to power the Ryder Cup’s offices. Aggreko says that cut carbon emissions by 19 metric tons and fuel costs by 30%. LED light balloons were installed in place of traditional light towers, reducing another 160 metric tons of CO2. The use of batteries during the day will minimize generator use and cutting an additional 24 metric tons of carbon emissions.

The PGA has been aiming for more energy efficient golf tournaments and events. In 2018 it released its first social responsibility report, addressing some of the challenges it has in the area, especially with moving to dozens of different golf courses across the country each year. It also purchases renewable energy certificates for all its major championships, including the Ryder Cup, to lessen its carbon impact.

Individual tournaments have joined in to step up their efficiency game. The Waste Management Phoenix Open, for example, has focused on waste reuse since 2012 through recycling, donating and creating energy. It has been carbon neutral since 2017 and purchases 100% renewable electricity for the tournament.

The United States Golf Association also has sustainability objectives for its courses, and in 2020 issued nearly $2 million in sustainability research grants.

There are more than 100 tents and facilities set up at Whistling Straits, including grandstands, food and hospitality areas, large video screens, a pro shop and spaces for the opening and closing ceremonies.

Aggreko says it has been prepping and installing the power systems for two and a half months.