SustainChain Addresses SDG Progress, Investment Needs

(Credit: Pixabay)

The US Coalition on Sustainability’s SustainChain platform is connecting industry and recognizing the importance of investment both for organizations and to make projects a reality as it seeks to enhance supply chains in a way to help met sustainable development goals.

The initiatives the program has taken include addressing plastic waste, circularity, ocean energy, resilient infrastructure, and investing in environmental, social and governance (ESG) plans and regenerative agriculture.

SustainChain put out a year-long plan addressing these areas with ways to take action during a presentation included with the UN General Assembly Week. It recognizes the investment and financial incentives needed to help industry take part as it seeks ways to help organizations transition with SDG in mind.

SustainChain addressed massive sustainable infrastructure goals, where it says trillions of dollars are invested across the US and Europe, and it plans to support public-private partnerships to make transitions to more efficiency a reality. It also recognizes that funding is falling behind in areas such as ESG, and is pushing for increased investment and standardization of goals across companies to meet the needs of both organizations and investors to make them a reality.

Another area it looked at was making it more viable to move past using plastic bottles and come up with cost-benefit plans to help increase the use of more sustainable options. Finding ways to enhance renewable energy, such as through using water and oceans as a source, was also talked about in the presentation.

The US Coalition on Sustainability is a non-profit organization developed with the United Nations to help meet the UN’s sustainable development goals by 2030. That program includes 17 goals, which includes revamping industry with clean energy, water management and sustainable infrastructure.

SustainChain launched in 2020 and has more than 1,000 organizations that use the platform to plan for and take action on a multitude of sustainability goals.  Among the supply chain issues being addressed through the initiatives are simplifying the process of using supply chains, minimizing emissions and consolidating materials and transportation use.

