4 Key Aspects Food Maker Mars is Focusing on to Reach Net Zero by 2050

Food maker Mars has announced its commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its full value chain by 2050, aligning with the aim of the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 °C.

This stepped-up commitment follows findings in the July Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, which reinforced the urgency of achieving net zero globally to prevent the worst impacts of global warming – a critical focus of next month’s COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow. To achieve this goal, the company will focus on four key areas: