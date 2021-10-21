Anguil Environmental Systems Inaugurates Anguil Environmental Systems Private LTD Headquarters in India

GUJARAT, INDIA: Since 1978, Anguil has been a burgeoning leader in the global air and water pollution control markets. In response to increased demand for its environmental technologies and services, Anguil Environmental Systems Inc. (Anguil) formed a wholly owned Indian subsidiary, Anguil Environmental Systems Private LTD, in June of 2020. Since formation, Anguil’s Indian office has been busy leveraging well-established partnerships and building on a favorable reputation based on several existing installations throughout India. Anguil is now thrilled to announce that the growing India team has officially inaugurated the new the Anguil Environmental Systems Private LTD headquarters located in Gujarat.

Located in the Atlantis Heights neighborhood in Subhanpura, the office is in a prime location for doing business within the Vadodara metro area. The office location is key to strategic growth and an unparalleled customer experience ? Gujarat is a hub for chemical, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical companies. With an office in Vadodara, Anguil India’s team can leverage proximity to customers to meet their needs. Additionally, key vendors such as fabricators and component suppliers are located within five miles and the airport is located approximately 3 miles from the office.

The office is located on the 6th floor of a 12-story building in a prime commercial area with many nearby corporate offices representing the information technology, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. The office, which is designed to serve as a center point of all business activities, will help integrate sales, engineering, project management, and service functions at one single location.

The inauguration was marked with an office gathering and a special celebration. The day of the inauguration, September 3rd, 2021, was also the Ekadashi holiday. Ekadashi is an auspicious day in Hindu culture. It takes place on the eleventh day of the two lunar cycles of the month. Spiritually, Ekadashi symbolizes eleven senses constituting five sense organs, five action organs and one mind. People observe a fast to mark the day by controlling the eleven senses and consuming only permitted foods and refraining from others.

As a part of our inauguration day celebration, worship was conducted at the office. A priest was invited to help conduct worship. Key partners of Anguil India, including our fabricators, were invited to the festivities. The gathering included an extensive spread of food and time of fellowship together.

Having an established company in the local Indian market allows Anguil technologies to be manufactured utilizing local resources while avoiding substantial international freight costs and duties. Customers can expect a responsive, single source provider for their specific pollution control needs. With a dedicated local team of technical sales, engineering, and service resources at the ground level, the company seeks to serve the nation with the best technology at affordable price.

Anguil Environmental is an air pollution control, water treatment and energy recovery system provider to manufacturers for industrial applications. Over the past four decades, Anguil has developed a breadth of abatement technologies that control harmful and regulated Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs), process odors, Nitrogen Oxides (NOX) and various water contaminants.

As a custom solution company, Anguil is uniquely capable of supplying and servicing integrated air and water treatment solutions to meet specific site challenges. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin U.S.A. with offices in Europe and Asia as well as an extensive network of agents located domestically and throughout the world. Anguil’s mission is to provide pollution control solutions today to help its customers remain profitable tomorrow.

For more information, please contact Kevin Summ of Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc. at (414) 365-6400 or kevin.summ@anguil.com.