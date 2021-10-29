Apparel And Footwear Company VF Is Shrinking Its Carbon Footprint With These Sustainability Initiatives

VF Corporation is leveraging renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable supply chain measures to reduce its carbon footprint across its operations. The apparel and footwear company owns 13 brands, including Vans, Dickies, and Northface.

In 2020 VF sourced 29% of its electricity from renewable sources, a 4% boost from 2017. Part of this was achieved through an expansion of on-site renewables projects, particularly solar. VF also signed virtual power purchase agreements to “rent” renewable energy from third party providers. Additionally, it purchased energy attribute certificates, which financially support renewable energy power plants.

With regard to energy efficiency, VS is adopting real-time lighting, heating and cooling monitoring systems to enable its facilities consume electricity more intelligently, for example consuming less when its facilities are not in use or sourcing electricity at a time of day when rates are lower.

With these two measures, VF achieved a 17% reduction toward its commitment of an absolute reduction of Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of 55% by 2030 from a 2017 baseline. VF reduced its indirect (Scope 3) emissions by 50 million metric tons through supply chain initiatives such as establishing green building requirements for all of its facilities and identifying less emissions-intensive ways to transport its goods.

VF is also aspiring to achieve zero waste, tracking waste streams, developing waste-reduction plans, and verifying progress. By “reducing, reusing, recycling, and composting waste,” VF increased the percentage of its zero-waste distribution centers from 28% in 2016 to 72% in 2020.

Further VF sustainability projects include water conservation, sustainably sourced cotton, and the elimination of single-use packaging.