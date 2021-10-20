Charleroi Area School District Projected To Save $4.6 Million from Energy Efficiency Improvements

Charleroi area school district in Western Pennsylvania is projected to save $4.6 million after working to make its facilities more energy efficient.

The district enlisted the help of facilities management company ABM Industries to upgrade everything from lighting and HVAC to building controls and ventilation among the district’s facilities.

ABM performed upgrades at seven facilities across the district, including Charleroi Elementary Center, Charleroi High School, and the Sports Complex. Highlights of the project include:

Recommissioning and optimizing HVAC systems.

Installing water conservation upgrades.

Replacing high-efficiency transformers in electrical power distribution systems.

LED lighting upgrades.

Roofing and building envelope improvements.

Replacing aging boilers and ventilation equipment.

Building automation system upgrades, including new sensors for monitoring indoor air quality.

Needlepoint Bi-Polar Ionization installations.

Last month, ABM helped another Pennsylvanian school district, Jeannette City, save a projected $3.6 million through similar energy efficiency upgrades.

As reported previously, taxpayers spend $6 billion each year on energy for K-12 schools — more than is spent on textbooks and computers combined, and about 25% more than necessary, according to Xcel Energy. Investing in energy efficiency improvements provides school districts with the dual benefits of demonstrating environmental commitment and reducing operating costs. The Department of Energy reported that “energy improvements have the potential to save our nation’s schools $1.5 billion each year” while creating “better learning environments” for students.