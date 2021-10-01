Delta Purchases More than $1 billion Worth of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Delta Airlines has entered into a 10-year contract with renewable fuels company Aemetis, worth more than $1 billion, to source sustainable aviation fuel for its flights.

SAF is a low-carbon jet fuel made from renewable biomass and waste resources, including corn, algae, waste oils, agricultural and forestry residues, and solid + liquid waste streams. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, SAF can create new economic opportunities in farming communities and boost aircraft performance.

The fuel will be produced at Aemetis’s Riverbank, California renewable jet/diesel plant, currently under development, and is expected to be available for use by Delta in 2024.

Commenting on the technology, Aemetis Chairman and CEO Eric McAfee stated,

“The 90 million gallon per year plant is designed to produce below zero carbon intensity renewable fuels by utilizing cellulosic hydrogen from waste forest and orchard wood along with onsite CO 2 carbon sequestration.”

The 100% renewably powered “Carbon Zero” plant will utilize cellulosic hydrogen, made from carbon-negative waste wood, “to hydrotreat vegetable or other renewable oils to produce aviation and diesel fuel.” The process technology is licensed from Axens (France), a global technology provider to the oil and chemical industries.

As a further step to minimize emissions, Aemetis will include carbon sequestration in its production process, injecting CO 2 from the plant into a well to permanently capture an estimated 200,000 metric tonnes per year.

Airlines are facing political pressure to reduce their carbon footprint, with the White House targeting 20% lower aviation emissions by 2030. Delta has already committed to airline carbon-neutrality and intends to replace 10% of its conventional jet fuel consumption with SAF by 2030.