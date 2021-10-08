If you've no account register here first time
DuPont Sustainable Solutions

DuPont Sustainable Solutions Adds New Capabilities in Sustainability Management with Sofies Group Acquisition

DuPont Sustainable Solutions
(Credit: DuPont Sustainable Solutions)

DuPont Sustainable Solutions will acquire Sofies Group, a global sustainability project management and consulting firm, the company announced. The acquisition will give DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) expanded capabilities and sustainability expertise by bringing new intellectual property, methodologies, tools and capabilities in sustainability management. 

“We are investing in our capabilities around ESG and sustainability so that we can support clients from investment decisions and strategy development to execution and reporting,” says Davide Vassallo, Chief Executive Officer of DSS.

DSS says that by combining the Sofies Group capabilities with its own experience in operations risk, capability development, data analytics and digital technology, the company will now provide “an integrated, transformational solution to clients to develop and implement their sustainability goals and aspirations.”

Sofies Group — a company that collaborates with public and private organizations to integrate sustainability into their governance and operational framework — will gain new clients and partners, and be able to offer a wider range of services that are required for the ecological and economic transition. 

This transaction follows another acquisition by DSS in July of 2021 – that of KKS advisors, a company working in the ESG space with particular expertise in financing and investment.  

DSS’s investment in ESG comes at a time when managing and tracking ESG objectives is becoming an increasing focus across industry and supply chains, according to recent ISN analysis.

