Moët Hennessy to Focus on Packaging and Renewable Energy to Meet Ambitious Environmental Goals

Moët Hennessy, a wines and spirits manufacturing company, announced its new ambitions to help limit global warming. The core objective consists in adopting the 1.5°C target, as stipulated under the Paris Agreement and confirmed by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

For several years now, Moët Hennessy brands have implemented measures to optimize their carbon footprint throughout their value chain. In order to accelerate its efforts, Moët Hennessy has set a goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% in absolute value by 2030, compared to 2019, across scopes 1, 2, and 3. This commitment is another important step in its sustainability program: Living Soils Living Together.

Created by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the SBTi’s mission consists in helping companies set GHG emission reduction targets aligned with the latest climate science.

To achieve this goal, Moët Hennessy will focus on four measures with the greatest impact on reducing its carbon footprint:

Reduce the carbon impact from raw materials Design eco-conscious packaging Leverage renewable energy Foster low-carbon transportation

LVMH says its Wines and Spirits division will continue to work closely with its external partners, from suppliers to customers, to achieve this target together.