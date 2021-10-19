New Partnership to Provide Carbon Capture and Storage Along the Gulf Coast

Talos Energy and TechnipFMC have entered into a long-term strategic alliance to develop and deliver technical and commercial solutions to Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) projects along the United States Gulf Coast. The alliance combines Talos’s offshore operational and sub-surface experience with TechnipFMC’s history in subsea engineering, system integration and automation and control.

Under the alliance, the companies will collaborate to progress CCS opportunities through the full lifecycle of storage site characterization, front-end engineering and design (FEED), and first injection through life of field operations. Currently, Talos is the operator of the only major offshore carbon sequestration hub in the United States.