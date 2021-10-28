Smaller Carbon Capture Technology may Help Ramp Up Implementation

The size and cost of carbon capture systems hinders their adaptation and a new technology by UK company Carbon Clean could help make their use more widespread.

The new carbon capture technology is called CycloneCC and is 10-times smaller than conventional carbon capture platforms, Carbon Clean says. The company says CyCloneCC will cut the cost of carbon capture by $50 a ton on average.

Space is a big factor in implementing carbon capture systems and a recent survey by Decarb Connect found that industries need to be able to integrate the technology within their existing footprint. Carbon Clean says the technology will be especially helpful for industries with small to mid-size emission sources.

Carbon Clean says the new system is the smallest industrial carbon capture platform.

Carbon capture is expected to play a big role in reaching global 2050 net zero emissions goals. An International Energy Agency report says carbon capture, utilization and storage use needs to increase by 50% for those goals to be met.

As demand for carbon capture increases, a recent report showed that 65% of executives in hard-to-abate industries view the systems as critical or important to reaching their emissions goals. A third of them say they will implement carbon capture over the next six years, but that cost and space slow implementation.

Carbon Clean says it hopes its new technology will help make carbon capture affordable across industries as well as help heavy industries such as cement and coal get the systems in place.

The company worked with Newcastle University and the University of Sheffield with support from the UK government to develop the technology. Carbon Clean received more than $6.9 million in funding to help develop the system.

The technology was successfully tested in both the UK and the United States, Carbon Clean says. CycloneCC is undergoing a pilot test at Doosan Babcock’s emission reduction test facility in Scotland. In the US, a Department of Energy sponsored project called ROTA-CAP tested Carbon Clean’s technology.

Carbon Clean expects a product roll out in 2022 and a market release in 2025.