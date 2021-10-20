Survey: 65% Of Executives Working in Hard-To-Abate Sectors Plan to Use CCUS to Reach Their Net Zero Goals

A benchmarking report on industry attitudes towards carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) has revealed that 65% of executives working in hard-to-abate sectors see CCUS as ‘critical’ or ‘important’ reaching their 2030/2050 environmental goals.

The “Scaling up CCUS – market insights” report is based on an anonymized survey of senior executives and input from an expert panel. It is published by Decarb Connect, a platform that connects the hard-to-abate sectors, and Carbon Clean, a carbon capture technology and services company.

The report is broken down into three key areas: the economics of carbon capture, the operational challenges around CCUS, and the pace of roll out. It found that 34% of respondents plan to roll out a CCUS solution in the next six years, increasing to 60% with CCUS adoption plans into the next decade.

Among the operational challenges, space is a key barrier to widespread CCUS adoption, with most executives working in hard-to-abate sectors noting it as an issue. The most frequently mentioned concern was around the onward transportation and disposal of captured carbon — from the distance to markets, to the development of transportation and storage infrastructure — as well as markets for carbon use.

The survey also provided valuable insights on the optimal purchasing model for industries with 41% of respondents most interested in a fully funded CCUS model and 59% preferring a mix of funded/operated and owned equipment. No respondents selected outright equipment purchase.