Sustainability Sector $300 Million Richer Thanks To Builders Private Capital Investment

(Credit: Pixabay)

On Wednesday, sustainable investment organization Builders Private Capital launched a $300 million clean energy investment platform. Builders Private Capital is the direct investment arm of Builders Vision, an impact platform dedicated to building a humane and healthy planet.

Describing BPC’s investment strategy, newly minted managing director Stephen Feilhauler stated,

“Having been an investor in sustainable energy for more than a decade, I am thrilled to be joining a platform that values flexibility in capital formation and a long-term mindset. Not only will we invest in core clean energy themes, but we will also focus on adjacencies in industrial and infrastructure sectors, which are often overlooked.”

Back in 2018, the International Panel on Climate Change estimated the amount of money required to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius:

“Global model pathways limiting global warming to 1.5°C are projected to involve the annual average investment needs in the energy system of around 2.4 trillion USD between 2016 and 2035, representing about 2.5% of the world GDP.”

Current spending is about half a trillion dollars, split roughly equally between the public and private sectors — far below what the IPCC says is needed.