Xcel Energy and Partner CLEAResult To Add Electric Vehicle Fleet To Their Joint Operations

Public utility Xcel Energy and energy management company CLEAResult announced last Thursday that they are adding an electric vehicle fleet to their joint operations.

Xcel offers a home improvement service called The Home Energy Squad that helps households become more energy efficient. CLEAResult, which designs and implements energy efficiency and renewable energy programs, will help transition the vehicles technicians use in The Home Energy Squad program away from gas-powered vehicles to a mix of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The first electric vehicle will hit the road by the end of this month as CLEAResult continues working to transition the rest of the fleet.

Commitments to fleet electrification are on the rise. In January of last year, The Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance launched with the mission of accelerating the transition to electric vehicles. Its members, which include companies such as Amazon, DHL, Uber, Lyft, and National Grid, operate some of the largest fleets in the US. In February, energy utility Exelon committed to electrifying half of its vehicle fleet by 2030. Last month, New York City announced a $39 million collaboration with ABM Industries to support the electrification of New York City Transit buses as part of its effort to achieve an all-electric bus fleet by 2040.

Commenting on the electrification trend, Xcel program manager Rob O’Connell cited some factors incentivizing the shift:

“The combination of the used EV inventory, tax credits, manufacturer rebates, and local dealership incentives have made it easier and more affordable than ever to drive electric.”

Electric vehicles can save customers money in the form of reduced fueling and maintenance costs. A study by fleet tracking and management services firm Geotab published this January found that “more than 60 per cent of fleets would see financial gains if they transitioned to electric today.” A $4,000 government incentive would extend the advantage to 95% of fleets.