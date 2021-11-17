CA and NM Voters Support Full Transition to Electric Vehicles by 2030

According to a new poll commissioned by Coltura, 62% of California voters support a policy that would require all new cars sold to be electric by 2030 to reduce air pollution, combat climate change, create jobs, and keep energy dollars in the state. Under such a policy, individuals could still drive, buy, and sell gas-powered cars manufactured before 2030. Just 31% of California voters oppose the policy.

In 2020, Gov. Newsom signed an executive order to ban sales of new internal combustion engine light-duty vehicles in the state by 2035. This polling demonstrates voter support for an even faster transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

The survey went deeper to inquire about attitudes towards electric cars, gasoline usage, and the environment. Californians are excited to switch from gas-powered cars to EVs, even though more education is needed. It found 75% of respondents have a somewhat or very positive opinion of EVs. Of respondents planning to purchase a vehicle in the next five years, 66% said they were likely to buy an EV. Only 41% of respondents realized that EVs are also significantly less expensive to maintain than gasoline powered cars. A 2020 Consumer Reports study found that EVs have half the maintenance costs of comparable gas-powered cars.

Nationally, 68% of respondents have a positive attitude towards EVs. Black and Hispanic respondents support phasing out gasoline cars by a 2:1 margin. Additionally, 71% of voters aged 18-34 favor phasing out gas cars by 2030.

The top two factors influencing Californians’ likelihood of getting an EV were the availability of a federal tax credit of $7,500 and more public charging stations. Most EVs are currently eligible for the federal tax credit, but the Biden administration has proposed increasing the credit to $12,500 for EVs made in America by union labor.

Similar to California voters, 51% of New Mexico voters support a policy that would require all new cars sold to be electric by 2030 to reduce air pollution, combat climate change, create jobs, and keep energy dollars in the state. Under such a policy, individuals could still drive, buy, and sell gas-powered cars manufactured before 2030. Just 38% of New Mexico voters oppose the policy.