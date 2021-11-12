Deutsche Post DHL Plans To Utilize This To Avoid 70,000 Tons Of CO2 Emissions

Package delivery company Deutsche Post DHL announced Wednesday that it struck a deal with energy company Neste to purchase 60 million euros worth of sustainable aviation fuel by mid-2022. The fuel will supply the DHL Express division at the UK’s East Midlands Airport and is expected to reduce the company’s carbon dioxide emissions by 70,000 tons.

Sustainable aviation fuel is a low-carbon jet fuel made from renewable biomass and waste resources, including corn, algae, waste oils, agricultural and forestry residues, and solid + liquid waste streams. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, SAF can create new economic opportunities in farming communities and boost aircraft performance.

Back in March, Deutsche Post DHL committed to investing a total of seven billion euros into carbon-neutral logistics, aiming to supply at least 30% of its fuel requirements in aviation and line haul from sustainable sources. Four years prior, the company committed to zero-emissions operations by mid-century.

Commenting on the targets, Deutsche Post DHL CFO and Steering Committee Member of the World Economic Forum’s Clean Skies for Tomorrow coalition Melanie Kreis stated,

“As the world’s leading logistics provider, it is our responsibility to play an active part in leading our industry towards a sustainable future. In line with our company’s “Mission 2050: Zero Emissions” and our commitment to the “Business Ambition for 1.5°C” campaign, we have pledged to invest approximately EUR 7 billion by 2030 in clean operations, within the framework of our Sustainability Roadmap.”

Neste will produce the sustainable aviation fuel from used cooking oil. The fuel will enable DHL to more sustainably transport an estimated 1,500 tons of air freight weekly from the U.K. on around 165 European and 35 intercontinental flights.

Deutsche Post DHL will also make use of Renewable Transport Fuel Certificates to incentivize SAF adoption.