E+E Leader Opens Submissions for Product & Project Awards

Environment+Energy Leader has announced the call for submissions for the tenth annual E+E Leader Awards.

The Early Bird deadline for awards submissions is December 31, with a final deadline of February 28, 2022. Winners are featured in our virtual event, in a widely distributed Awards ebook, on the website, in our newsletter and in various marketing materials. The entry form is simple and straightforward and is available for your submissions today.

Top Products of the Year and Top Projects of the Year will be designated in the fields of environmental and energy management. A Judges’ Choice Award will be given to the top scorer in each of the project and the product categories.

Winners of the E+E Leader Awards are selected from across a variety of industries based on their success in providing significant sustainability and energy management results. Unbiased judges evaluate each entry using a rigorous set of guidelines, and only those with the highest scores are given Top Product of the Year or Top Project of the Year Awards.

Check out the Awards page for more information and a link to the submission form. Want to get an idea of the types of projects and products that win awards? Download the ebook that features last year’s winners.