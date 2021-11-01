If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

E+E Leader Opens Submissions for Product & Project Awards

Environment+Energy Leader has announced the call for submissions for the tenth annual E+E Leader Awards

The Early Bird deadline for awards submissions is December 31, with a final deadline of February 28, 2022. Winners are featured in our virtual event, in a widely distributed Awards ebook, on the website, in our newsletter and in various marketing materials. The entry form is simple and straightforward and is available for your submissions today.

Top Products of the Year and Top Projects of the Year will be designated in the fields of environmental and energy management. A Judges’ Choice Award will be given to the top scorer in each of the project and the product categories.

Winners of the E+E Leader Awards are selected from across a variety of industries based on their success in providing significant sustainability and energy management results. Unbiased judges evaluate each entry using a rigorous set of guidelines, and only those with the highest scores are given Top Product of the Year or Top Project of the Year Awards.

Check out the Awards page for more information and a link to the submission form. Want to get an idea of the types of projects and products that win awards? Download the ebook that features last year’s winners.

Whitepapers

ESG Data: What Should You Collect and Why?

The Future of Operational Excellence: ESG, Quality and the Energy Sector

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Businesses Seek Governmental ESG Standards, Policies
Build Back Better Act Includes $555 Billion Toward Climate Action
New Regenerative Cotton Program Introduced by Ralph Lauren
How to Operationalize an ESG Strategy for Financial and Environmental Sustainability: New Ebook
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.