Energy Management System Designed to Help Corporations Tackle Efficiency in Their Buildings

A new service tailored toward managing the building energy needs for large corporations with multiple locations has been announced by Dalkia Energy Solutions, EDF Group.

The offering is intended to help corporations build energy assessments for their facilities and help make goals for cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Dalkia says it helps businesses assess the energy needs for buildings and then designs the project, plans for implementation and installs equipment based on those objectives.

The company says it will also help businesses with tax credits and if they qualify for any government incentives to improve energy efficiency in their buildings. Dalkia has previously managed energy platforms for commercial, industrial, institutional and municipal customers and its strategic energy management services are offered as part of the company’s environmental, social and governance program.

Building energy management and technology is increasingly becoming an important piece of businesses reaching their ESG goals.

The Environmental Protection Agency says up to 60% of emissions through electricity use comes from the industrial and commercial sectors. The US Energy Information Administration’s 2018 Commercial Buildings Energy Consumption Survey, which was released earlier this year, found that more facilities are using LEDs and increasing the use of technology like EV charging stations.

Companies like Google have developed entire energy efficient campuses, and the smart buildings automation systems market will hit $20.5 billion in North America by 2027 according to a Research and Markets report.

Dalkia has helped companies achieve those types of goals, as it has been involved with projects from everything from LED lighting to managing HVAC systems. The energy management company, for example, helped install efficient exterior lighting at a CVS distribution center in Indianapolis that Dalkia says has saved 72% of energy costs for that company and cut 310,000 pounds of carbon emissions since the project was implemented.

Dalkia also says its energy management system has benefited a real estate investment trust, which the company says has cut $5.8 million in energy costs, saved $2.1 million in a return of investment and another $3.68 million on energy procurement.