Focusing on Clean Energy, US Details Net Zero 2050 Goals

The Biden Administration has further outlined how the United States will reach net zero emissions by 2050.

In order to achieve these goals, the US has released a long-term strategy and launched the Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE), in addition to the Build Back Better framework laid out last week and a previously announced infrastructure deal.

As part of the long-term strategy, the US will not only move to 100% clean energy but will also prioritize clean fuels like hydrogen and biofuels where needed, cut energy waste, reduce methane and non-carbon emissions and scale up carbon removal. Additionally, the administration plans to cut emissions 50% to 52% by 2030 based on 2005 levels, achieving total carbon free power by 2035 and achieving a net zero economy by 2050.

It also focuses on transforming transportation by investing in clean fuels, batteries and charging infrastructure. It addresses energy efficient buildings and transitioning industry from high fossil fuel use to one that innovates with carbon-free power in production.

The report says that electricity could provide up to 42% of the country’s electricity by 2035. Wind and solar power use is already increasing in the US and the Department of Energy says solar could provide up to half of the country’s electricity by 2050.

Included in the PREPARE plan is $3 billion of annual funding to go toward these objectives. It plans to increase investment in and private capital geared toward these sustainability objectives, which the administration hopes could help further adaptation and and promote further investing in the future.

The Build Back Better framework offers some of the most significant areas of reaching the 2050 goals, with $555 billion geared toward climate and clean energy initiatives. That includes the largest investment in clean manufacturing in the US, with production of green materials like steel and cement. Also, it wants to ensure clean energy from wind and solar sources are produced in the US.

The infrastructure legislation framework was announced in August.

Net zero 2050 objectives have been an important piece for the administration since the beginning and Biden has been active recently in solidifying sustainability objectives for the US.

The long-ranging goals were outlined as the US participates in the COP26 climate conference, which is currently taking place in Glasgow.