Missouri School District Partnership with Schneider Electric Helps Save Millions in Energy Costs

St. Joseph School District in Missouri is working with Schneider Electric to improve its energy efficiency and cut costs.

The partnership will help the school district address future energy needs by assessing its energy infrastructure, including operational costs, forecasting maintenance, implementing ways to improve efficiency and sustainability, which will help cut costs long term. The partnership will use more than $10 million in stimulus funds through the Department of Education’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program.

St. Joseph School District (SJSD) will use resources from those funds and the energy savings contract with Schneider Electric to upgrade facilities, especially HVAC systems, in its three high schools and the Hillyard Technical Center. Some areas of the facilities will receive HVAC use for the first time with the upgrades. The project will also improve air quality, especially in large gathering spaces.

The project is the second phase of the partnership, which began in 2020. Schneider Electric says the first phase will save SJSD $2.1 million in energy costs throughout the 15-year agreement. Phase two is expected to cut the district’s energy costs by $1.5 million.

A third phase is being developed to replace some classroom HVAC systems, including boilers and chillers, and implement Ecostruxture energy controls that will also improve energy efficiency.

The two say saving costs on energy frees up funds for other areas of educational, facility and future school district needs.

Schneider Electric says similar partnerships with school districts across the country has resulted in more than $3 billion in energy savings. One example is an energy savings contract with Richland County School District One in South Carolina, which is expected to save the district $28 million over 20 years and cut utility and energy costs by 24% in 15 buildings.

Many school districts have been taking advantage of similar programs over recent years to cut energy costs and improve sustainability, including implementing solar power and adding buses that use cleaner fuel.