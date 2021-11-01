Prudential Financial today announced its commitment to achieve net zero emissions across its primary domestic and international home office operations by 2050. To accelerate the company’s longstanding commitments to mitigate the impacts of climate change, Prudential also is setting an interim goal to become carbon neutral by 2040. These actions are aligned with the latest climate science of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius or lower, as specified in the Paris climate accord.

The actions announced today build upon Prudential’s 2019 Global Environmental Commitment, which include operational and investment goals aimed at mitigating climate change and other environmental risks.

How They’ll Do It

Prudential will reduce home office operational emissions globally (Scope 1 and Scope 2) by consolidating its real estate footprint, investing in energy-efficient capital improvements for owned properties, and purchasing renewable energy, where available, and then will utilize carbon removal strategies to eliminate its remaining carbon footprint. The company’s home office operations include owned and leased office space, data centers and garages in the United States, Japan and Brazil.

Prudential next plans to assess Scope 3 emissions, including those related to the company’s owned assets within its $460 billion General Account portfolio. As an initial action, Prudential will begin restricting new direct investments in companies that derive 25% or more of their revenues from thermal coal. This restriction is included in Prudential’s enhanced Responsible Investing Policy.

Other recent environmental actions taken by the company include sustainable finance transactions such as issuing an inaugural green bond. And in May 2021, PGIM Real Estate, the real estate investment business of PGIM, Prudential’s global investment management arm, committed to reducing operational carbon emissions from its global portfolio of managed properties to net zero by 2050.