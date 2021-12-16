Accenture Acquires Zestgroup to Help Improve Sustainability Data

Accenture has acquired Zestgroup, which specializes in energy transitions and net zero projects, to improve its energy transition and net zero emissions information offerings.

Zestgroup, which is located in the Netherlands, works in energy transitions and reconciliation, supplier market regulations, renewable spending and project procurement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Technology company Accenture provides data and other insights that can help organizations with net zero objectives. Accenture says the acquisition will especially help enhance its intelligent operations platform, SynOps, which will improve information on sustainability issues.

Zestgroup supports sustainable energy sources like solar, water, heat, wind and biogas. It also provides optimization services to help organizations better manage sustainability investments and energy reconciliation services to optimize claim settlements across the energy value chain, Accenture says.

Accenture has recently supported projects like the World Economic Forum’s Toolbox of Solutions, which is intended to help cities adjust to growing urbanization and help them reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency. The digital platform includes more than 200 ways to help municipalities regarding these topics, including information on clean electricity and smart building infrastructure.

The company partnered with Microsoft in August 2021 to designed to measure methane emissions from natural gas distribution systems. Those companies also helped found the Green Software Foundation, which aims to cut carbon emissions in software. Additionally, Accenture is part of the Circular Electronics Partnership.

Accenture has locations in 200 cities and 50 cities worldwide and has clients in more than 120 countries. Zestgroup has more than 120 employees. It says the acquisition will help its overall sustainability goals.

“We’re delighted to welcome Zestgroup to our team, adding significant expertise to our procurement business while extending our ability to deliver on our promise to embed sustainability into everything we do and with everyone we work with,” says Manish Sharma, group chief executive of Accenture Operations.