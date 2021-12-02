Amazon Increases Renewable Energy Procurement, Adds Wind and Solar Developments

Amazon has increased its renewable energy procurement by 40% since 2020 and is adding 18 more wind and solar projects.

The company says it has produced 5.6 gigawatts of electricity from its renewable sources in 2021 and is on pace to completely power its operations with renewable power by 2025, five years ahead of its original goal. Amazon now has 274 renewable energy projects across the globe, making it the largest buyer of renewable energy the company says.

Amazon says the new projects will bring its renewable electricity production capacity to more than 12 GW and 33,700 gigawatt hours when they are completed.

The projects will be located in the United States, Finland, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. They will supply electricity for Amazon’s corporate offices, fulfillment centers and AWS data centers.

The renewable energy project announcement caps a busy year for Amazon regarding sustainability goals. In addition to laying the foundation for its renewable energy efforts, the company has also issued a $1 billion sustainability bond and continued renewable packaging goals with its first cold chain grocery delivery products.

Amazon also says for the first time it is accounting for the carbon emissions it reduces through its renewable energy program. Amazon says once all the renewable energy projects are operational it will cut 13.7 million metric tons of carbon emissions a year.

Amazon is adding eight renewable projects in the US, and a solar project in Arizona includes its second energy storage effort. It will include a 300-megawatt solar project paired with 150 MW of battery storage. The company now has 62 solar projects in the US.

In Europe the focus is on wind power, with four projects being added in Finland and another in Northern Ireland. With the addition of solar projects in Spain and Italy, Amazon says its 34 projects in Europe make it the largest producer of renewable energy on the continent.

The projects are part of the company’s Climate Pledge, which also includes a goal of making all shipments net zero, purchasing 100,000 electric vehicles and investing $2 billion toward decarbonization through the Climate Pledge Fund.