Bayer’s 3-Pronged Approach to Carbon Neutrality

Bayer will invest $113 million to further enable sustainable innovation, production, and consumption its consumer health products. Bayer has a three-pronged science-based action plan in line with the company’s science based-targets to be climate neutral by 2030 and net zero by 2050:

1. Prioritize Sustainable Brands, Products and Packaging

Bayer is committed to finding new solutions that inspire the sustainable creation and consumption of the company’s over-the-counter products and supplements. As such, the division has implemented an approach to “recycle, reduce, be responsible and replace” and has set the following targets: 100% of Bayer Consumer Health’s packaging will be recyclable or reusable by 2030 and all packaging will include consumer-friendly recycling information. Within the same timing, the division’s packaging will include an average of 50% recycled content and 100% of purchased paper will be sustainably sourced. Progress to-date includes:

Shipping boxes will include 80% recycled content by the end of 2021.

Started conversion of paper packaging across global brands including Aleve, Claritin, Iberogast and Redoxon, to use certified paper from responsibly managed forests.

Implemented program to transition to digital marketing and reduce the footprint of the division’s printed promotional materials.

100% of new product development projects are assessed for sustainability performance across health, the environment and access

2. Urge Collective Action

The urgency of climate change requires partnership to make an impact. The division recently helped develop and sign the “Global Self-Care Federation’s Environmental Sustainability” charter, which enables Bayer to work across competitive lines to encourage industry-wide environmental progress focused on delivering carbon emission reductions and more sustainable packaging.

3. Turbocharge Commitment to Net Zero

In line with Bayer’s overarching commitment to climate neutrality by 2030 (Scopes 1 and 2) and net zero across the entire value chain (Scopes 1, 2 and 3) by 2050, the Consumer Health division is taking specific actions to increase energy efficiency and go renewable. Progress to-date includes: