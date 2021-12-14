Clean Energy and Software Partnership to Ease Fleet Electrification Implementation

A new partnership between Catalyze and Microgrid Labs will combine clean energy transition and software to help simplify fleet electrification services to business and communities across the United States.

The two will collaborate and work with fleet owners throughout the electrification process, including planning, implementation, financing and operations. In addition to developing and installing the fleet electrification platforms, the companies will provide associated vehicles, chargers and renewable power generation and storage infrastructure for the fleets.

The companies say the offering will manage the complexities of electric vehicle loads, routes, temperatures and electrical costs, as well as technical and regulatory situations. The services are intended for commercial, industrial and municipal purposes.

The two say that the deal will help streamline the complexities of having an electric fleet as there are often significant technical situations and electrification processes spread across consultants and software and equipment providers. The partnership comes as the electric vehicle market soars and electric fleets grow.

The US Energy Information Administration says the global light-duty electric fleet will grow from less than 1% in 2020 to 31% by 2050, reaching more than 670 million vehicles. This has created a need to ease fleet transitions and electric vehicle use.

This week the Biden Administration announced a plan that includes establishing charging infrastructure across the country. It also creates a Joint Office of Energy and Transportation to help ensure that infrastructure is widely available.

Los Angeles recently received a $6 million grant to install one of the largest charging stations in the country. Falling costs of batteries and increasing financial incentives have helped cities such as New York and Orlando grow their electric bus fleets.

Automakers such as Toyota and Ford are also investing billions in battery manufacturing in the US.

Part of the new partnership includes a minority investment by renewable energy producer Catalyze in the software and consultant company Microgrid Labs. Both companies are based in Boulder, Colo.

“EV adoption is a significant opportunity for cities, school districts and businesses to reach their sustainability goals and reduce transportation costs,” says Catalyze CEO Steve Luker.