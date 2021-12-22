Department of Energy Awards $2.2 Million to Wisconsin Clean Energy Project

NNIO Waukesha Gas Engines will receive more than $2.2 million in funding from the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The funding is part of ARPA-E’s “Reducing Emissions of Methane Every Day of the Year” (REMEDY) program that was unveiled earlier this year. The program aims to reduce emissions in the oil, gas, and coal industries and promote innovation and manufacturing of new technologies to achieve climate goals.

In support of the United States’ emissions reduction plans announced at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), ARPA-E announced 12 funding awards totaling $35 million to develop and demonstrate technologies aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the oil, gas, and coal sectors. INNIO Waukesha received funding for its proposed project that is focused on developing a new line of pistons.

“The Department of Energy investments in Marquette University and INNIO Waukesha Gas Engines will bolster Wisconsin’s cutting-edge research and technological innovation capabilities to create good paying jobs in the clean energy economy,” said US Senator Tammy Baldwin in a press release.

INNIO Waukesha’s REMEDY funding will be spread across two stages of the program over three years. Stage 1 is planned to focus on lab-based tests confirming the operability of technical proposals, approaches, and system component. Stage 2 will expand the scale of testing, and ideally include field tests. The new technology aims to meet the REMEDY goal of 99.5% methane destruction.