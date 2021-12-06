E+E 100 Introduces: Robert Gramlich, President, Grid Strategies LLC

The Environment+Energy Leader 100 is an annual list that recognizes the environment and energy “doers” who break trail in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to help their companies – or other companies – achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management. E+E 100 Introduces… is an ongoing series that will feature one Honoree from 2022 each week. See the complete list of 2022 Honorees here.

Meet Robert Gramlich, president of consulting firm Grid Strategies LLC, where he advises clients as they work on low-cost decarbonization. Robert also produces reports on the future of the electric industry, transmission, and bulk power markets, and serves as executive director of Americas for a Clean Energy Grid and the WATT Coalition focused on grid-enhancing technology advancement. An energy policy consultant, he has more than 25 years of experience in electricity markets and policy.

Tell us about your biggest energy management challenge. How are you addressing it?

Robert Gramlich: Transmission capacity is the biggest barrier to the biggest carbon reduction solution (large scale wind and solar energy). I work with companies, NGOs, foundations, and associations on transmission policy reforms and better planning methodologies. I have worked to build a broad coalition in support of these grid reforms through Americans for a Clean Energy Grid, and worked to influence the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the administration, and Congress on policies to advance grid reforms.

Can you share with us a successful project that you have worked on?

RG: We have developed key policies that are advancing at FERC and in Congressional infrastructure and climate legislation.

What trends do you expect to see in the market in the next few years, and how can the industry plan to face them?

RG: We should see building support for transmission to integrate clean energy. We will need an incredible alignment of interests to get large scale transmission lines paid for and permitted.

Tell us about a favorite hobby or passion that has had an impact on you and your work.

RG: On my distance runs training for triathlons and nordic ski marathons, I listen to a variety of energy related podcasts to keep up on the rapidly evolving field.

Learn more about Robert Gramlich:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rob-gramlich-2a4b594

Twitter: @RobGramlichDC