Florida Military Base to Undergo Energy Modernization Upgrade

Destin, Florida’s Hurlburt Field will undergo a comprehensive energy infrastructure upgrade. The project, led by Schneider Electric, will modernize infrastructure that supports critical power supply and grid stability needs at the base, which is home to the US Air Force’s Special Operations Command (HQ AFSOC). Through the $22.6 million Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) with Schneider Electric, the project will reduce Hurlburt Field’s energy costs by 17.7% – resulting in $1.5 million in savings annually over the 22-year contract term for the US Defense Department (DoD).

In the face of an escalating climate crisis, federal agencies face unique challenges balancing the need for 24/7/365 energy reliability, independence, and mission readiness. Through ESPCs, Schneider Electric works with federal agencies to find innovative ways to address those challenges through smart infrastructure enhancements.

ESPCs are financial vehicles that help publicly funded entities make capital improvements over longer payback periods with long-term benefits, including improved facility efficiency, a more comfortable environment and financial management. The Hurlburt Field project incorporates renewable energy alternatives that support the Air Force’s Energy Vision to Enhance Mission Assurance Through Energy Assurance strategy and is part of DoD’s broader strategy to achieve mission-critical resilience.

Upgrades throughout Hurlburt Field’s more than 300 buildings include 240kW of canopy solar PV and a 265kWh battery energy storage system with microgrid controls designed to ensure reliable HVAC operations while improving operational resilience. Other improvements include base-wide LED lighting; transformer, HVAC and duct sealing upgrades; enhanced energy management control systems; and, replacing legacy controllers and software to support compliance with USAF cybersecurity requirements. The results will improve airmen living conditions while helping minimize the impact on the maintenance squadron, increasing focus on other mission critical tasks.