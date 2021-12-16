GridPoint Partnering With Meritage Hospitality Group to Bring Energy Efficiency Improvements to Hundreds Of Restaurant Locations

Energy and sustainability solutions provider GridPoint announced a partnership today with Meritage Hospitality Group, one of the largest Wendy’s franchise entities, to bring energy efficiency improvements to 345 restaurant locations throughout the US via GridPoint’s energy analytics platform.

The two began to collaborate in February 2021 on a five-site pilot project to reduce energy use by a minimum of 10% and provide detailed reporting and analytics on the sites’ energy and equipment operations. The pilot was successful, prompting the two to enter into their expanded partnership, with the remaining 340 locations scheduled to implement GridPoint’s platform over the first quarter of 2022.

GridPoint’s platform is a smart building solution that helps both businesses and the power grid by leveraging data and analytics to identify opportunities for energy savings. It analyzes a business’s energy consumption and provides visibility into how energy is being used, particularly operational inefficiencies. With its platform, businesses are able to automate and control assets such as lighting, heating, cooling, and ventilation systems, simplifying building maintenance and optimization. Businesses may also integrate their sites with the grid. During times of surplus energy, participating businesses can supply energy to utilities, generating additional revenue and easing energy supply and demand challenges.

Commenting on the benefits, Meritage’s Executive Vice President Greg Coor stated,

“During our pilot with GridPoint our locations saw an immediate reduction of energy consumption and we discovered a correctable equipment issue causing excess, avoidable energy costs,” adding, “They helped us optimize HVAC run-times and electrical demand to make our restaurants more efficient while also ensuring comfort for our customers and employees.” Coor described the partnership as a win, resulting in “lower energy and operational costs, more resilient buildings, and more sustainable franchise to support continued growth of the Wendy’s brand.”

Back in September, GridPoint announced a partnership with Leap to develop virtual power plants, which are able to meet spikes in electricity demand more efficiently due to their decentralized nature.

The buildings sector accounts for about 76% of electricity use and 40% of all US primary energy use and associated greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Department of Energy.