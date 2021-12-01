Marelli, a global automotive supplier, announced its commitment to become carbon neutral within its operations (Scope 1 and Scope 2) by 2030. The goal will be achieved through a series of different measures aimed at minimizing energy consumption, ensuring the use of renewable energy and neutralizing remaining unavoidable emissions. The actions will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from direct sources owned or controlled directly by the company, as well as indirect emission from energy purchased and used by the organization.

How They’ll Reach the Goal

First, Marelli will achieve this target by abating energy consumption and related emissions through continuous implementation of “energy efficiency Monozukuri.” Energy efficiency Monozukuri was introduced in recent years and is a series of strategies and activities directly aimed at reducing energy usage at plants, including the introduction of high-efficiency and energy saving equipment, as well as improvement activities like streamlining operating lines in production sites. Within this stream of activities, further actions will be implemented to minimize energy consumption in our facilities, with a focus on improving the efficient use of utilities, and in company processes, with the introduction of new and even more efficient equipment and machinery.

Second is the commitment to ensure that 100% of electric energy used in operations is from renewable sources or neutralized by certified carbon credits: the focus will be on photovoltaic and wind generated power. Renewable energy will be either self-generated, through developing on-site systems, or purchased through specific certified contracts as Power Purchase Agreements and green supply contracts.

Finally, any residual emissions that cannot be captured within the primary efforts will be neutralized through participating in certified carbon projects worldwide. The company will also continue to monitor new technologies and solutions in renewable sources aimed at decarbonization, which can support Marelli in achieving its goals.

Marelli says it will continue to play a leading role in developing innovative solutions to improve vehicle efficiency and support the transition toward a low-carbon society. This includes electrification technologies and solutions that improve efficiency of internal combustion engines.