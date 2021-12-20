Large Renewable Energy Project Bringing 2.3 GW of Power Completed

A 2.3-gigawatt wind and solar power project has been completed by ENGIE North America and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

The final project of the companies jointly owned renewable energy efforts is a 50-megawatt solar farm in Virginia. The overall effort, which includes 13 wind and solar facilities, has 1.8 GW of onshore wind and 0.5 GW of utility-scale solar photovoltaic energy capacity.

The projects were constructed from late 2019 through the fall of 2021. ENGIE developed the projects and will operate them moving forward.

ENGIE says the equity partnership with Hannon Armstrong shows the possibilities of developing large financial relationships to help develop renewable energy growth.

“Achieving the final commissioning of this landmark multi-gigawatt renewable portfolio was only made possible through the incredible collaboration and best-in-class execution of our valued partners at ENGIE,” says Hannon Armstrong Chief Client Officer Susan Nickey, an Enivronment+Energy Leader 100 Honoree. “We share a common mission to accelerate the rapid adoption of climate solutions, and we believe this portfolio of projects is a model example of what can and must be done at a scale to meet our country’s ambitious decarbonization goals with clean and reliable energy.”

Wind and solar energy projects are leading the renewable energy transition in the United States. Use of renewable energy hit an all-time high in the first half of 2021 according to the Energy Information Administration, with wind power making up almost 30% of its use.

Some estimates have solar making up half of the country’s power supply by 2050 as the US increasingly focuses policy on clean energy.

The 2.3 GW project is part of ENGIE North America’s more than 3 GW of renewable generation in the US, with a pipeline of 10 GW of growth projects, the company says.

ENGIE says the project is part of its effort to reduce carbon emissions in industries, municipalities and transportation. Recently the company helped a school district in California make a roadmap to transitioning its bus fleet from diesel fuel to electric vehicles.