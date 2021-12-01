Scroll Compressors Seek to Lower Global Warming Potential, Reduce Building Emissions

New scroll compressors that will lower global warming potential, reduce carbon emissions and help reduce operating costs of buildings are being developed by Honeywell and Danfoss.

The DSG scroll compressors are designed to be used for medium pressure chillers and heat pumps in large and commercial buildings, industrial production, data centers and district heating and cooling applications. The compressors are being designed and manufactured by Danfoss using Honeywell’s Solstice ze and Solstice N15 refrigerants.

Honeywell says the compressors have a global warming potential (GWP) of less than one and the Solstice ze is almost 100% lower than R-410A and other hydrofluorocarbon (HFCs) products. The Solstice N15 has a GWP lower than 300 and provides higher energy efficiency in the DSG compressor range and is the only non-flammable alternative to other R-410A models for indoor platforms, the company says.

HFCs are being tackled by the Environmental Protection Agency and other groups worldwide because of their potential to produce ample greenhouse gas emissions. Refrigeration and air conditioning units commonly use HFCs. Honeywell released its own survey earlier this year that HVAC optimization is among the highest priorities of building efficiency.

Even as the HVAC industry is expected to grow to $300 billion by 2030, the cost of putting in efficient technology hinders growth in sustainability. That includes being compliant with new regulations and limiting the use of fossil fuels and producing greenhouse gas emissions.

That’s where technology like the new scroll compressors may play a role in making improvements with GWP and energy efficiency. Both refrigerants are based on Honeywell’s hydrofluoroolefin technology, which the company and its investors have invested $1 billion in research and development in. Honeywell says its technology has helped reduce more than 250 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

With the new compressor technology Honeywell says users will also have the potential to expand them into scroll chiller platforms.

The new scroll compressor technology is expected to be available during the second quarter of 2022.