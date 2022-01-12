E+E 100 Introduces: Gabrielle Dreyfus, Chief Scientist, IGSD

The Environment+Energy Leader 100 is an annual list that recognizes the environment and energy “doers” who break trail in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to help their companies – or other companies – achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management. E+E 100 Introduces… is an ongoing series that will feature one Honoree from 2022 each week. See the complete list of 2022 Honorees here.

Meet Gabrielle Dreyfus, chief scientist with the Institute for Governance & Sustainable Development. As chief scientist, Gabrielle’s responsibilities include keeping up with the latest climate science to inform policy and advocacy efforts. Her day-t0-day efforts include interpreting new scientific studies, briefing colleagues and partners, and writing science, policy, strategy, and outreach documents.

Tell us about your biggest work challenges.

Gabrielle Dreyfus: My work focuses on using science to identify solutions to the two climate crises we are currently facing and that we need to address simultaneously. Most people are familiar with risks from long-term warming such as multiple feet of sea level rise over the next century. But we also need to slow warming in the near term to reduce risks from extreme weather and accelerating feedbacks that could push us past irreversible tipping points in the climate system. Importantly, the solutions for addressing long-term and near-term warming are complementary. While cutting emissions of carbon dioxide in half by 2030 is essential to limiting warming in the longer term, these cuts will only really start to slow warming after 2050. The best and fastest way to slow warming over the next decades is to cut short-lived climate pollutants like methane, black carbon soot, and hydrofluorocarbons.

What do professionals in energy, environment and sustainability need to know about climate science and solutions?

GD: It’s important to keep an eye on the global goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C and slowing warming in the near term. While metrics like carbon dioxide equivalent are useful for aggregating emissions, they don’t actually tell us very much about temperature impacts, especially in the critical near term. The recent Global Methane Assessment and other recent studies show the importance and value of setting specific targets for cutting methane.

What trends do you expect to see in the market in the next few years?

GD: The launch of the Global Methane Pledge at COP26 is an exciting development. Announced in September by the United States and the European Union, the Global Methane Pledge rapidly gained the endorsement of over 100 countries. This marks an important shift in awareness of the need for fast mitigation strategies and actions this decade. We can’t wait for 2050. It’s important for E+E leaders to be thinking about ambitious and impactful actions in this “decisive decade.”

Would you tell us about a passion of yours that has had an impact on you and your work?

GD: I’ve been volunteering with Old Rag Mountain Stewards for over a decade to help visitors to a popular but challenging hike in Shenandoah National Park understand how to enjoy the wilderness safely and responsibly. The experience has taught me valuable outdoor, wilderness first aid, and leadership skills. It’s been a great way to combine my love of nature with service, and to recharge to keep driving towards climate change solutions.

