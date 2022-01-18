E+E 100 Introduces: Patrick Elie, CEO and Co-founder, Metrio Software Inc.

The Environment+Energy Leader 100 is an annual list that recognizes the environment and energy “doers” who break trail in creating new solutions, programs, platforms, best practices and products to help their companies – or other companies – achieve greater success in commercial and industrial environment and energy management. E+E 100 Introduces… is an ongoing series that will feature one Honoree from 2022 each week. See the complete list of 2022 Honorees here.

Meet Patrick Elie, CEO and co-founder of Metrio Software Inc., where he manages the company’s strategic and financial partnerships and works on key client accounts with internal teams.

What do you see as the biggest environmental challenge organizations are facing?

Patrick Elie: Organizations need an easier way to collect and understand their sustainability data. They also need a more effective way to share their performance with their stakeholders, including governments, rating agencies, auditors, investors, staff, lenders and the public. Our software helps organizations quantify environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns, like diversity, resource management and greenhouse gas emissions, so that they can act on them

What was a successful project or implementation you have worked on? Do you have any tips that would help colleagues at other companies who are contemplating similar projects?

PE: We’ve helped about 100 organizations streamline their ESG reporting process. For instance, French payment solution provider Groupe UP needed an effective way to meet France’s non-financial disclosure requirements. So we helped the company move away from traditional performance reports and create its very first interactive online report. We owe success stories like this one to our team, who works day in and day out to do what’s best for our clients.

To implement reporting software the way Groupe UP did, you need your whole company’s buy-in. The more people who understand the value of measuring and sharing your company’s sustainability accomplishments, the easier it’ll be to implement a new solution.

What trends do you expect to see in the market in the next few years? What challenges will the industry face and what technologies or organizational changes will overcome them.

PE: I expect non-financial disclosure to become mandatory in many countries and current reporting frameworks to become increasingly standardized. Corporate ESG reporting will likely become more structured and more intrinsic to business strategies, on the same level as financial reporting.

It takes time and human capital for companies to understand what they need to do to improve their performance, including allocating internal resources to manage these changes. Using ESG reporting software will play a big part in mitigating ESG risks. Also, we as a society have to make sure that we’re ready to adapt, change and do whatever else is necessary to reach not only our individual company goals but also economy-level goals like the ones that were set in the Paris Agreement and during COP26.

Tell us about a favorite hobby, passion or book you’ve read recently that has had an impact on you and your work.

PE: I’m a very outdoorsy person who spends a lot of time trail running and cross-country skiing. Over the past few years, I’ve noticed a change in the snowfall and rainfall patterns that we’re used to in and around Montreal. This is a stark reminder for me that we have to act to counter climate change as soon as possible.

I’m currently reading Value(s) by Marc Carney. The book is extremely interesting from a historical point of view and also thought provoking. It paints a stark picture of what lies ahead for our society if we’re not more socially and environmentally responsible, especially when it comes to managing our financial system.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

PE: I’d like to thank Environment+Energy Leader for organizing the 2021 E+E 100. It’s an honour to be featured alongside so many talented professionals and to be recognized for all the hard work we do at Metrio. Our team is proud to develop ESG reporting software that helps businesses streamline the way they manage, improve and communicate their sustainability performance.

Editor’s note: nominations are now open for this year’s E+E 100. Nominate a colleague — or yourself — for the 2022 E+E 100 today.