Maker’s Mark has earned B Corporation Certification, making it the largest distillery in the world and the first in Kentucky’s Bourbon Country to achieve the distinction, which recognizes companies working to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. The B Corp Certification signals a major milestone on the brand’s environmentally conscious mission to “Make Your Mark. Leave No Trace.”

Maker’s Mark achieved B Corp Certification by meeting and exceeding benchmarks across five categories of the B Impact Assessment: Community, Customers, Environment, Governance and Workers. Key efforts recognized as part of the scoring and certification include the following:

Environmental practices : The company implemented innovative programs at its property on Star Hill Farm to preserve the natural resources that go into making its whisky. Initiatives include a distillery-wide zero landfill project; an onsite recycling program that is the first in Marion County, Kentucky, and open to community members; the establishment of a natural water sanctuary protecting the watershed at Star Hill Farm; and the implementation of a solar array that powers the Maker’s Mark warehouse complex.

: The company implemented innovative programs at its property on Star Hill Farm to preserve the natural resources that go into making its whisky. Initiatives include a distillery-wide zero landfill project; an onsite recycling program that is the first in Marion County, Kentucky, and open to community members; the establishment of a natural water sanctuary protecting the watershed at Star Hill Farm; and the implementation of a solar array that powers the Maker’s Mark warehouse complex. Community and philanthropic efforts : Maker’s Mark has invested millions of dollars in the hospitality industry, local Kentucky causes, and the arts since its founding more than 65 years ago. In recent years, Maker’s Mark has acted as a principal partner to The LEE Initiative, which aims to address issues of equality and diversity in the restaurant industry. During the COVID-19 global pandemic, Maker’s Mark and The LEE Initiative have worked together to feed more than 1.5 million hospitality workers in cities across the United States.

: Maker’s Mark has invested millions of dollars in the hospitality industry, local Kentucky causes, and the arts since its founding more than 65 years ago. In recent years, Maker’s Mark has acted as a principal partner to The LEE Initiative, which aims to address issues of equality and diversity in the restaurant industry. During the COVID-19 global pandemic, Maker’s Mark and The LEE Initiative have worked together to feed more than 1.5 million hospitality workers in cities across the United States. Workplace opportunities: that exceed thThe company offers generous benefits and compensation, including the highest wages in its community; opportunities for advancement, job training, and tuition assistance for employees; and six months paid maternity leave.

B Corp Certification is one step Maker’s Mark is taking to “Make Your Mark. Leave No Trace,” as part of its long-term environmentally-focused mission which couples bold, regenerative actions with comprehensive efforts to leave nothing harmful behind. Beyond the initiatives assessed as part of B Corp Certification, Maker’s Mark has introduced several innovative efforts to create a more sustainable future for the spirits industry, including the establishment of the world’s largest repository of American White Oak trees for research purposes; a genome mapping project of the American White Oak species; and regenerative farming practices to enrich soil for more robust and flavorful varieties of grain.

Maker’s Mark joins more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations around the world – including Patagonia, Allbirds, Burton Snowboards and Sipsmith Gin – that meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability. Aspiring to use the power of business to address social and environmental issues, B Corps become certified through rigorous verification by B Lab and undergo verification every three years. The Certification is designed to help consumers identify companies with a mission that align with their values.