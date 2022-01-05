If you've no account register here first time
How STL Will Reach Net-Zero by 2030

(Credit: Pixabay)

STL, an integrator of digital networks, today announced its commitment to become a carbon-neutral company by 2030. As a global technology company, STL aims towards creating digital networks that are green and sustainable. Keeping this in view, STL has outlined a 20-year roadmap to deliver on its commitment towards its sustainability and social goals and achieve UN SDGs. That roadmap includes:

  • Net-zero emissions in manufacturing facilities by 2030: STL has been mitigating carbon emissions from its manufacturing plants and has set a goal for net-zero emissions by 2030
  • 100% plants ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ certified by 2030: STL is the first in the industry to get ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ certification for its Indian manufacturing facilities. Recently, STL has achieved a landfill diversion rate of 97% for its Rakholi plant
  • 100% sustainable sourcing: Over the last few years, STL has been sourcing sustainable raw materials for packaging, transitioning to a green supply chain
  • Water positivity by 2030: STL recycled over 1,41,000 m3 of water at its manufacturing facilities and harvested another 4,000+ m3 through rainwater harvesting structures. By 2030, it aims to become 100% water positive across all its manufacturing locations

STL has conducted Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) for 10 OF cable families and aims to cover 100% of its portfolio by 2030. Its Celesta cable reduces the overall plastic content while Aerial cables (ADSS) reduce the usage of harmful thermoplastic like Aramid yarns.

