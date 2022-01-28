Montreal Public Transit System Orders Fuel Efficient Locomotives

Montreal’s public transportation system is ordering 10 new fuel-efficient passenger locomotives that will help it meet strict emissions standards.

The city’s public transit, also called Exo, will replace aging locomotives with diesel-electric Charger locomotives from Siemens Mobility. The Charger locomotives have the ability to run on biodiesel and reduce particulate matter by 95% and reduce emissions by 89% compared with Tier 0 locomotives, Siemens Mobility says. They will also help Exo comply with Tier 4 emissions standards.

Tier 4 emissions standards require heavy-duty diesel engines to reduce particulate matter and nitrogen oxide by 90%. The standards were first introduced by the EPA in the United States in 2004 and phased in from 2008-2015. Canada adopted the standards in 2012.

Canada also has vowed to cut emissions with passenger train transportation through its VIA Rail Corridor Fleet Renewal Program. That will replace its corridor fleet with Tier 4 compliant locomotives, which will help the VIA Rail improve fuel efficiency by up to 20% by 2030.

The Exo locomotive purchase, which is replacing locomotives that have been in service since 1989, further highlights public transportation’s move toward more sustainable vehicles.

Systems like those in New York City and Maryland are working to implement electric bus fleets. NYC Transit has been retrofitting existing infrastructure with a goal of being all-electric by 2040 and Maryland is transitioning to meet regulatory standards and sustainability targets with a goal to move to zero emission buses.

Montreal’s Exo also plans to own a 100% electric bus fleet along with the low emissions locomotives.

Efficient trains are also becoming more common. Recently, mining operations in Australia began implementing battery operated locomotives to move their products. In Germany, DB Cargo AG and DB Bahnbau Group ordered 50 dual powered electric and diesel locomotives to sustainably adapt its freight transport to existing infrastructure.

Additionally, Siemens Mobility has tested hydrogen powered locomotives within the last year.

There are currently 95 Charger locomotives in service with more than 300 ordered since 2010, Siemens Mobility says. Light rail vehicles and systems throughout the Canada have also been provided by the company. The Exo order is the company’s second for Tier 4 locomotives in Canada.