Smart HVAC System to Improve Energy Efficiency in Commercial Buildings, Says Turntide

A new smart platform to improve the energy efficiency of HVAC systems, pumps and fans for commercial and industrial buildings is being launched by Turntide Technologies.

In addition to the customizable technology, the company also says it is developing a sustainable fan and cooling system with XNRGY Climate Systems to use in important temperature-controlled environments such as data centers, healthcare facilities and manufacturing plants.

The HVAC platform, which integrates a smart motor system, can cut HVAC energy use by an average of 64%, according to Turntide. The technology will allow businesses to use remote monitoring and fault detection, analyze data in real time with insights into equipment performance, and it can create opportunities for aftermarket revenue streams, according to Turntide.

The company’s TX motor is also compact in design and 50% lighter than similar models, which can be useful in tight spaces such as axial fans in data centers, the company says.

Commercial and industrial buildings account for 40% of the electricity used worldwide and HVAC systems account for more than 40% of a commercial building’s total energy use. Heating and cooling systems achieving better energy efficiency are a big part of buildings attempting to lower emissions, with nearly three-quarters of buildings emissions coming from operations such as HVAC and IT centers.

Smart systems have long been a piece of making improvements, including for efficient lighting and smart meters, with automation and artificial intelligence playing a role in much of current building energy management systems.

As for the partnership with XNRGY, the system will use Turntide’s smart motor platform and XNRGY’s efficient energy consumption technology to create the sustainable cooling features.

With data centers, for example, using a large amount of energy, the companies say the fans will help reduce long-term costs of cooling systems while improving sustainability. Data centers alone use nearly 2% of the world’s energy production, according to the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, and on average 40% of that is energy used by cooling systems to keep facilities operational.

That energy use makes efficient data centers an increasing focus of businesses, and the industry is estimated to grow to $182 billion with a CAGR of 23% through 2026.