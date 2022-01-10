If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Thermo King to Reduce Global Warming Potential of Transport Refrigeration by Nearly 50%: Here’s How

(Credit: Trane Technologies)

Thermo King, the transport refrigeration brand of Trane Technologies, announced it will be first in the industry to transition to a lower global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant as standard in its truck and trailer units. This will reduce the carbon footprint of refrigerants used by its customers’ long-haul, middle-mile, and last-mile delivery fleets by nearly 50% or approximately 650,000 metric tons of CO2e annually.

While customers previously had the option to drop in the lower global warming potential refrigerant, Thermo King units will now come standard with the industry’s most sustainable refrigerant available in the market today.

The next generation of Thermo King’s Precedent trailer portfolio will transition to the lower-GWP refrigerant (R452A) this month, and truck products will come standard with the new refrigerant mid-2022. New units will no longer use R404A. These actions contribute to Trane Technologies’ Gigaton Challenge to reduce customer emissions by a billion metric tons by 2030.

In addition to helping customers meet their sustainability commitments, using a lower-GWP refrigerant as standard will help customers prepare for future regulation. Beginning in 2023, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require TRUs operating in California to use refrigerants with a GWP of 2200 or less. In North America, Thermo King is one full year ahead of this regulation.

As part of the company’s sustainability commitments, Trane Technologies also committed to a 2050 net-zero target in line with industry efforts to limit global warming.

Whitepapers

Complete List of Resources

How to Help Your Organization Advance its Recycling Efforts

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

EPA's Clean School Bus Program Enters Second Round of Funding
EPA’s Clean School Bus Program Enters Second Round of Funding
Actis Launches $500 Million Renewable Energy Platform in Japan
Actis Launches $500 Million Renewable Energy Platform in Japan
Bridging the Gap: Financial Institutions' ESG Strategies and Challenges
Bridging the Gap: Financial Institutions’ ESG Strategies and Challenges
A Conversation with Climate & Leadership Advisor, Andrea Learned
A Conversation with Climate & Leadership Advisor, Andrea Learned
﻿

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
© Copyright 2023 C-Suite Compass LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of C-Suite Compass LLC. Privacy Policy.