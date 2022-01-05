This Is How Supply Chains Are Predicted To Shape Up in 2022

The coronavirus pandemic brought worldwide supply chain disruptions as lockdown measures impeded manufacture and trade. Compounding the problem, the “just-in-time” model, which elects to make just enough goods to supply current demand in the name of efficiency, left producers flat-footed upon the abrupt spike in demand for vital products such as personal protective equipment. While PPE supply has largely been restored, an undersupply of many other goods prevails, causing ongoing inflation in staples such as food, energy, and automobiles.

In this context, many are wondering what this next year holds for the supply chain crisis. While no one holds a crystal ball, economic authorities appear to be optimistic that supply chains will be restored before too long.

Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, stated last September that while supply-chain bottlenecks have lasted longer than expected, they will eventually abate, which will in turn assuage inflationary pressure.

John McEleney, corporate vice president of Strategy for OnShape, predicted that “operations will start to normalize” by Q3 2022, driven by new public-private partnerships and government funding.

Other mitigation strategies include substituting the current just-in-time model with a “just-in-case” model that builds up inventory for use when needed and utilizing advanced data to identify strategic locations for building out supply chains to minimize future disruptions.

The supply chain crisis pushed sustainability efforts to the back burner for many businesses: a third of companies in both the US and the UK cited supply chain disruptions as a reason for their recent inaction on environmental progress.

Some point out that the crisis can be looked at as an opportunity: if the global economy must build back their supply chains, why not build them back sustainably? In addition to helping the planet, businesses will benefit from appealing to increasingly climate-minded consumers and reducing their overhead costs by consuming fewer raw materials and generating less waste.

Echoing this sentiment, Oliver Lemanski told Supply Chain Magazine,

“Companies will attach more importance to ESG and sustainability. We will see businesses begin to drill down into carbon data, and change processes based on what they observe. Instead of disposing of products at the end of their lifecycle, more companies will look to increase product life cycles, not only as a way to cut environmental damage caused by unmanaged product disposal. But also as a means to build deeper resilience into supply chains.”