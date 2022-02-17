If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Atlanta Airport Tackles Emissions by Increasing Energy Efficiency in Buildings, Operations

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Sustainability
(Credit: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will cut its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by increasing energy efficiency through transitioning to all-electric building systems, adding energy retrofits and using proactive maintenance as part of its 2035 sustainable management plan.

As part of its sustainability goals, the airport has released its first carbon policy and commits to achieving Atlanta’s 100% clean and renewable energy goal by 2035 and the Airports Council International goal of net zero by 2050. Hartsfield-Jackson will release its sustainable management plan later this year and will also present a roadmap to reduce its carbon impact.

The airport’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions include meeting minimum efficiency standards, integrating advanced building systems and reducing construction emissions through improved vehicle and equipment standards.

The airport is partnering with Georgia Power using the arbnco platform, which analyzes metered energy data and provides cost information and specific recommendations on energy conservation, renewable energy and load-shedding opportunities. Through that effort, Hartsfield-Jackson will evaluate its energy use through energy audits and will use that information to find opportunities to be more efficient.

Hartsfield-Jackson’s goal for new buildings is to meet a minimum of LEED Silver certification with a commitment to exceed the energy code. For existing buildings, the airport says it will look for ways to use alternative energy to decrease the use of fossil fuels.

Over the past few years, Hartsfield-Jackson been significantly involved in improving its sustainability. The airport added LED lighting on its tarmac, which was expected to use 50% less energy than traditional lighting. It also added zero emissions terminal shuttle buses.

Hartsfield-Jackson also has implemented a zero-waste policy and says it produces 13,000 tons of recyclables each year and plans to divert 90% of waste at the airport by 2035. The airport is addressing food waste through various programs and delivering more than 30,000 pounds of food to the Atlanta community daily.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says the airport’s plans are part of an effort to address sustainability throughout city government.

Whitepapers

A Guide to Identifying, Financializing and Implementing Facility Optimization Projects

Non-fossil certificates are now available to corporate end-users in Japan

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Microgrids: Like Autopilot Controls for Commercial Buildings or Campuses
SoCalGas Plans Nation’s Largest Green Hydrogen Infrastructure with Goals to Reduce Emissions in Industry, Transportation
Philip Morris Lists Climate among Biggest ESG Topics in New Materiality Report
Sheetz Adds Renewable Energy to Power Pennsylvania Stores
﻿
i
open counter

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×
© Copyright 2022 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.