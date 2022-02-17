Atlanta Airport Tackles Emissions by Increasing Energy Efficiency in Buildings, Operations

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will cut its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by increasing energy efficiency through transitioning to all-electric building systems, adding energy retrofits and using proactive maintenance as part of its 2035 sustainable management plan.

As part of its sustainability goals, the airport has released its first carbon policy and commits to achieving Atlanta’s 100% clean and renewable energy goal by 2035 and the Airports Council International goal of net zero by 2050. Hartsfield-Jackson will release its sustainable management plan later this year and will also present a roadmap to reduce its carbon impact.

The airport’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions include meeting minimum efficiency standards, integrating advanced building systems and reducing construction emissions through improved vehicle and equipment standards.

The airport is partnering with Georgia Power using the arbnco platform, which analyzes metered energy data and provides cost information and specific recommendations on energy conservation, renewable energy and load-shedding opportunities. Through that effort, Hartsfield-Jackson will evaluate its energy use through energy audits and will use that information to find opportunities to be more efficient.

Hartsfield-Jackson’s goal for new buildings is to meet a minimum of LEED Silver certification with a commitment to exceed the energy code. For existing buildings, the airport says it will look for ways to use alternative energy to decrease the use of fossil fuels.

Over the past few years, Hartsfield-Jackson been significantly involved in improving its sustainability. The airport added LED lighting on its tarmac, which was expected to use 50% less energy than traditional lighting. It also added zero emissions terminal shuttle buses.

Hartsfield-Jackson also has implemented a zero-waste policy and says it produces 13,000 tons of recyclables each year and plans to divert 90% of waste at the airport by 2035. The airport is addressing food waste through various programs and delivering more than 30,000 pounds of food to the Atlanta community daily.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says the airport’s plans are part of an effort to address sustainability throughout city government.