Discerning Energy Managers Want to Know which Batteries to Use

One of the biggest weapons of war may be a surprise: battery storage, which is portable and can go undetected by enemy forces. Indeed moving fuel to the front lines can be costly, not just financially but also in human lives. But solar-plus-storage kits are proving themselves in the field of battle.

They can be transported over long distances, and easily stationed — using a trailer or other defense vehicle. And the batteries can be fully charged in a couple of hours by wind, solar, or diesel generators. It is about providing critical peak-load power using long-duration storage. The configuration needs to power housing units, satellite uplink terminals, weapons stations, and surveillance equipment, says SimpliPhi Power, a California-based energy storage company.

“Our batteries are shipped to the front line,” says Catherine Von Burg, chief executive of the company, whose lithium iron phosphate batteries were deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq. “The cases were integrated with generators and solar panels on trailers. The batteries did not have a heat signature. There were no fumes or no noise associated with them. It was a game-changer. They could charge their communications systems and their munitions. The diesel generator would charge the battery and then be shut off. But it became a secondary source to solar panels. The batteries could run 24-7 with intermittent charging.”

So why did the US Department of Defense choose this technology? Because the batteries have been UL-certified, they meet specific requirements. That is, they do not catch fire.

Historically, lithium-ion technology uses cobalt — an element that is difficult to mine and one that causes fires referred to as “thermal runaway.” SimpliPhi Power uses lithium-ion phosphate batteries. Because of its chemical nature, it cannot go into thermal runaway during extreme weather. And the batteries charge and discharge at a faster rate. Water pumps are used to extract the lithium.

However, lithium-ion has a higher energy density, according to EPEC Engineered Technologies. The higher the density, the more energy that is stored. In a blog, Anton Beck says lithium-ion is the “go-to source for power-hungry electronics that drain batteries at a higher rate.” But he adds that lithium iron phosphate batteries can “handle higher temperatures with minimal degradation,” — meaning that they would be well-suited for the battlefield.

“Manufacturers across industries turn to lithium iron phosphate for applications where safety is a factor,” writes Beck. “Lithium iron phosphate has excellent thermal and chemical stability. This battery stays cool in higher temperatures.”

Do the Math



Von Burg points to fires at the Arizona Public Service (APS) and with Tesla cars. Take APS: It sought to capture excess solar energy during the day and store it for use at night. But in 2019, a lithium-ion battery pack exploded and sent several workers to the hospital. Meantime, three of Tesla’s Model S electric vehicles have had battery fires — one after a high-speed crash and two after hitting debris on the road that punctured the battery. The solution? It has been to upgrade cooling systems and create barriers between battery cells in both cases. .

“Why engineer around an inherent hazard or problem,” says Von Burg, in an interview with Environmental Leader. “We don’t have to engineer for cooling. It is one less point of failure. Generally, when we look at energy storage, we want to leverage the benefits and solve the problems. We work with commercial and industrial developers in 40 countries.”

Besides creating resilience and being a source of clean power, she says it is a matter of public safety. The batteries can be discharged between 1-8 hours, depending on the power and energy requirements. And the solution is easily scalable. In other words, the battery bank is sized to fit the expected demand.

Do the math: how many solar panels do you have, and how long do you need the power? Then integrate a system to support those operations. It will undoubtedly be grid-tied if it is a health clinic in the United States.Thus, it may only need the battery when there is an outage. But if it is a medical facility in Africa or Latin America without grid access, the arrangement needs to be configured to last longer. The batteries are equipped to ensure the business does not run out of power — all set up to work with onsite generators and microgrids.

For example, the Karen community in Myanmar installed a solar-powered energy storage system in 2021 to keep medical facilities up and running. It is saving lives and enabling economic growth. Similarly, communities deep inside Peru’s Andean mountains had no reliable source of electricity. So, Twende Solar, an Oregon-based clean energy non-profit, managed the design and construction of a solar-plus battery system that works in concert with a microgrid. In both cases, it is a SimpliPhi system that provides energy access around-the-clock.

“We optimize the economics to shorten the return on investment,” says Von Burg. “Businesses that continually lose power because of planned or unplanned outages have the most to gain from installing distributed energy resources. They are avoiding the loss of business, data, and basic operations. With more and more power outages and climate-induced disasters, the costs are becoming greater and greater. The economics are very strong: solar and batteries are cheaper than oil or gas in many parts of the world.”

Not long ago, battery storage served to smooth power production — to kick in during momentary blips. Now, though, batteries can last much longer. And energy managers at commercial and industrial operations have some choices to make: they need to understand the performance profiles among the lithium-ion battery technologies, all centered on resilience, safety, and duration.